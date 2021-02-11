Why Are Dalits Supporting Farmers? Activist Chandra Bhan Explains

Rakesh Tikait is getting Muslims to raise slogans and members of the Jat community to chant “Allahu Akbar”. What does it mean?

In which direction is the farmers’ protest moving, and how has it sustained for so long? What are the concerns of the minority communities, including the Dalits, with regard to this protest?

The Quint talked to journalist and Dalit activist Chandra Bhan Prasad to find answers some of these questions.