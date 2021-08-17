Dalit Minor Girl 'Rape & Murder' Case: Parents Move Delhi HC, Seek SIT Probe
The nine-year-old who lived with her parents near the crematorium, died under mysterious circumstances on 1 August.
Parents of the minor Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped, killed and forcibly cremated in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area, have approached the Delhi High Court and sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as well as a judicial probe into the alleged administrative oversight in the matter.
The plea, seeking directions to the Delhi Government, was filed through advocates Jitender Jha and Suresh Kumar Choudhary.
It stated that the "total focus of the police was to hush up/sabotage the case" and that the parents were "tortured and pressured by the police and its agents to compromise the case," PTI reported.
The matter will be heard by a bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday, 17 August.
What the Plea States
The plea further asked why the police failed to preserve importance evidence and leave the site of crime to be tampered with, and stated that "the delay in registration of FIR, that too under diluted offences, itself indicates the police did not want to give justice".
The victim's parents have also submitted that they had "no faith in the present investigation", which is being undertaken by the crime branch of the Delhi Police.
They have stated that as people belonging to a the poorest section of the society, they find themselves "under the force and influence of various groups with vested interests", PTI reported.
The Incident
One of the accused, Radhey Shyam, and another co-accused had called her mother and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that she had died after getting electrocuted while getting water.
However, her parents alleged that she was raped and forcibly cremated by the crematorium's priest.
