Dalit Minor Girl 'Rape & Murder' Case: Parents Move Delhi HC, Seek SIT Probe

Parents of the minor Dalit girl, who was allegedly raped, killed and forcibly cremated in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area, have approached the Delhi High Court and sought the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) as well as a judicial probe into the alleged administrative oversight in the matter.

The plea, seeking directions to the Delhi Government, was filed through advocates Jitender Jha and Suresh Kumar Choudhary.

It stated that the "total focus of the police was to hush up/sabotage the case" and that the parents were "tortured and pressured by the police and its agents to compromise the case," PTI reported.

The matter will be heard by a bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna on Tuesday, 17 August.