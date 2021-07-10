Dalit Man Thrashed, Attacked On Private Parts in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Arrested
In a viral video, the Dalit man can be seen being kicked and beaten with sticks by a mob
A Dalit man, 22, was beaten up and brutally attacked on his private parts on 8 July by a group of people Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district. The attack was captured on camera.
The mob can be heard asking the Dalit man his caste. After learning that he is from a particular community, the beating intensifies. The helpless youth cries out in pain but takes all the beating with almost zero resistance.
Meanwhile, police officials have arrested one person in the case while police teams have been formed to find the other culprits.
In another video, the man is tied around a tree while another man holds his hands together. A different man can then be seen poking him in his private parts with a wooden stick. The victim has been admitted to a Kanpur hospital.
"As soon as we got to know about the video, a police case was filed over the matter. A person identified in the video has been arrested. Two more people can be seen beating the Dalit youth. We are trying to find out their details and teams have been formed to arrest them," Ghanshyam Chaurasiya, additional SP, Kanpur Dehat, told NDTV.
(With inputs from NDTV)
