Dalit Man Thrashed, Attacked On Private Parts in Uttar Pradesh, 1 Arrested

A Dalit man, 22, was beaten up and brutally attacked on his private parts on 8 July by a group of people Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district. The attack was captured on camera.

In the viral video, the Dalit man can be seen being kicked and beaten with sticks by a mob.

The mob can be heard asking the Dalit man his caste. After learning that he is from a particular community, the beating intensifies. The helpless youth cries out in pain but takes all the beating with almost zero resistance.

Meanwhile, police officials have arrested one person in the case while police teams have been formed to find the other culprits.