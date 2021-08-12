6-Yr-Old Dalit Girl Allegedly Raped by Neighbour in Delhi, Admitted in AIIMS
The case comes days after a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped, murdered, and forcefully cremated.
Amid furore over the alleged rape, murder and forced cremation of a nine-year-old Dalit girl in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area, another case of rape of a six-year-old Dalit girl in East Delhi came to fore on Wednesday, 11 August. On the same day parents of the nine-year-old girl cremated the rest of her mortal remains.
The six-year-old is currently undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). She was allegedly raped by her 34-year-old neighbour, in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri.
A case of rape under the Indian Penal Code’s Section 376AB, Section 6 of the protection of children from sexual offences (POSCO) Act and sections 3(2) (v) of the SC/ST Act was registered at the Mayur Vihar police station, Hindustan Times reported.
Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, the suspect was arrested later in the day. Meanwhile, locals staged a protest outside the police station.
This comes days after a nine-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped and killed by four men, including a 55-year-old priest named Radhey Shyam, at a crematorium near Purani Nangal village, close to Delhi Cantonment in southwest Delhi.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
