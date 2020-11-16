Dalit Couple Murdered Allegedly for Questioning Nadar Man 

Suriya, then accompanied by some friends, went with sharp objects to Ramasamy's house. At close to 1 am they attacked the couple and hacked them to death. Following the crime, police have arrested Suriya and are still looking for the accomplices. They have booked him for murder and will alter the sections once the inquiry is complete, the investigating officer reveals.

This incident comes just days after a family of three was shot dead in Chennai's Sowcarpet area. Dali Chand (74), his wife Pushpa Bai (70) and the couple’s son Sheetal Chand (42) were murdered on Wednesday and their bodies were found by the couple's daughter Pinki.

Investigations later revealed that the family had been murdered over a marital dispute between Sheetal and his wife Jayamala both of whom are in the process of getting a divorce. Police have alleged that the wives’ husbands, Vikas and Kailash had murdered the family members along with four others.