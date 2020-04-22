DA Hike for Govt Employees on Hold Due to COVID-19 Crisis: Reports
The Centre has stalled the increase of dearness allowance (DA) for its government employees because of financial strains due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a report by Economic Times.
On Wednesday, 22 April, the Union cabinet will listen to a proposal about putting on hold any more increases for the current year, sources told the publication.
The cabinet had approved an increase in DA in March from 4 percent to 21 percent. The government’s tax revenues have seen a sharp drop because of the nationwide lockdown.
This will be the first impact caused by the crisis on central government staff. Earlier, the salaries of the Prime Minister, President and members of Parliament had been slashed by 30 percent. Added to that, the MPLADs scheme has also been suspended for two years.
An ordinance to amend a law to reduce the salaries of members of parliament by 30 percent for one year “to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic" was promulgated on 7 April.
