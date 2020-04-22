DA Hike for Govt Employees on Hold Due to COVID-19 Crisis: Reports

The Centre has stalled the increase of dearness allowance (DA) for its government employees because of financial strains due to the coronavirus crisis, according to a report by Economic Times.

On Wednesday, 22 April, the Union cabinet will listen to a proposal about putting on hold any more increases for the current year, sources told the publication.

The cabinet had approved an increase in DA in March from 4 percent to 21 percent. The government’s tax revenues have seen a sharp drop because of the nationwide lockdown.