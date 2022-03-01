Several Injured After Cylinder Blast at Maternity Hospital in J&K's Anantnag

Several have been injured in a cylinder blast at Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH), Shairbagh in Anantnag, reported news agency ANI. Rescue operations are underway.

An official at the MCCH said the explosion was caused by a leakage in a heating gas cylinder at the ticket section of the hospital.

Some hospital employees were among those injured in the incident, IANS reported.

"The injured have been shifted to government medical college hospital in Anantnag," sources told IANS.

