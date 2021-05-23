Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi Holds Meeting; NDRF, Army Make Preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with senior government officials, representatives from the National Disaster Management Authority, and secretaries from the telecom, power, civil aviation, earth sciences ministries on Sunday, 23 May, to review the preparations for Cyclone Yaas.

PM Modi has directed senior officers to work in close co-ordination with states to ensure safe evacuation of people from high-risk areas. He also instructed all concerned departments to ensure timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities.

Just days after Cyclone Tauktae on the west coast, now India's east coast is preparing for a possible cyclone. According to the Met Department, the low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' and hit West Bengal and Odisha by 26 May.