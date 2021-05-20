2nd Cyclone Possible Over India’s East Coast, Mamata Holds Meeting
If realised, the cyclone will be called ‘Yaas’, a name given by Oman.
After Cyclone Tauktae, India’s east coast prepares for a possible second cyclone. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a high-level meeting on Thursday, 20 May, with the Chief Secretary, Health Secretary, and disaster management authority over the possible cyclone that is likely to hit West Bengal coast by 26 May.
If realised, the cyclone will be called ‘Yaas’, a name given by Oman.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday, that a low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and the adjoining Bay of Bengal around 22 May, ANI reported.
IMD added that the low pressure area is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 24 May and move north-westwards and reach near Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 26 May.
According to IMD, though light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in the coastal districts, isolated places could witness heavy falls in the coastal districts of West Bengal from 25 May, with “significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently over the districts of West Bengal”, ANI reported.
IMD has also warned that sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal on 23 May.
They added that sea conditions will be high to very high over major parts of central Bay of Bengal from 24 to 26 May and into north Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha – West Bengal coasts from 25 to 27 May.
Odisha State Disaster Management Authority also announced on Thursday that Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena, convened a meeting with secretaries of all concerned departments, including Bhubaneswar Director of IMD, over the preparedness for the possible cyclone.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.