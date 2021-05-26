Cyclone Yaas Makes Landfall in Odisha, Heavy Rains in Parts of WB

Cyclone ‘Yaas’ is likely to make landfall near Dhamra Port in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Wednesday, 26 May, the India Meteorological Department has said. The landfall process has commenced as of 9 am and will carry on for three to four hours on Wednesday, the IMD said.

It has intensified into a 'very severe cyclonic storm', and is likely to wreak maximum damage at Bhadrak's Chandrabali, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Ahead of landfall, heavy rainfall and winds hit parts of West Bengal and Odisha as the states brace for the impact of the cyclone.

Flight operations at Kolkata airport will be suspended from 8:30 am till 7:45 pm on 26 May. Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar airport will remain shut till 5 am on Thursday, the Airports Authority of India said.