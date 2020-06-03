A FedEx cargo flight arriving from Bengaluru was involved in a runway excursion at the Mumbai Airport on Wednesday, 3 June. Later, all flights at the airport were suspended in view of Cyclone Nisarga.The incident occurred when the MD11 aircraft landed on the runway 14/32 on Wednesday afternoon.Later, the aircraft was towed away from the runway but there were no disruptions in flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).An inquiry had been ordered into the incident, though airport officials declined to comment whether the aircraft overshot the runway or skidded off it.Catch all the live updates on Cyclone Nisarga here.Following the incident and in view of the strong crosswinds lashing the airport, the MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Limited) – in consultation with the Airports Authority of India – had suspended all flight operations from 2:30 pm. Flight operations then resumed in the evening.Earlier, the MIAL had announced that only 19, including 11 outgoing, of the scheduled daily 50 domestic flights were expected to be operated on Wednesday at CSMIA owing to Cyclone Nisarga precautions.(This story has been edited for clarity.)Explained: Why is Mumbai Facing its First Cyclone in a Century?