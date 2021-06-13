G7 Summit 2021: How Are World Leaders Planning to Combat COVID?

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backed India and South Africa's initiatives to waive intellectual property protection for COVID-19 vaccines and products.

The US and Australia also backed the initiative by India and South Africa at the WTO, raising hopes of expanding the supply of vaccines at affordable rates for developing/underdeveloped nations.

Britain discussed in length about the setting up of a new animal vaccine development centre that will aim at stopping viruses from jumping into the human population, to prevent future pandemics.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a G7 discussion of China on Saturday, 12 June, and called on leaders to come up with a unified approach to the challenges posed by the People's Republic, a source told Reuters. G7 leaders reached broad alignment on building a concerted approach to China.

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed cooperation on the pandemic.

"We have to deal with this pandemic, and COVID-19. We have to face a lot of challenges, a lot of crises, climate change, and for all these issues, what we need is cooperation, and I think it's great to have a US President part of the club and very willing to cooperate," Macron said.

Prime Minister Draghi of Italy highlighted the G7 commitment to donate COVID-19 vaccines globally, and to build back better global health security for the future. President Biden welcomed Italy’s leadership of the G20 this year and commended its focus on people, planet and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of United Nations, Antonio Guterres warned that if people in developing countries were not inoculated quickly, the virus could mutate further and become resistant to the new vaccines.

"We need more than that. We need a global vaccination plan. We need to act with a logic, with a sense of urgency, and with the priorities of a war economy, and we are still far from getting that," he said.