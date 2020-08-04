Kashmir Curfew Ahead of One Yr of Art 370 Abrogation, Bhoomi Pujan
5 August will mark one year since Article 370 was abrogated and Kashmir became a Union territory.
A complete curfew has been imposed in Kashmir ahead of the one year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, on 5 August, which earlier granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir. Since the abrogation, Kashmir is now a Union territory.
5 August is also when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Ram temple in Ayodhya in the presence of other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.
The administrative decision to impose a curfew was take after a meeting of security officials, civil administration and intelligence agencies operating in Kashmir, reports The Indian Express.
The report further states that the Srinagar administration imposed a "complete lockdown/curfew" citing inputs that suggested that separatists may observe 5 August as a "Black Day" in the Valley.
The order by the administration also states that there are specific inputs about “violent protests endangering public life and property.”
The same restrictions were also put in place by the district administrations.
“There will be restrictions in place across Kashmir. There are apprehensions of militants attacks in the coming days, and the relaxation in the COVID lockdown was only for Eid,” IG (Kashmir Zone), J&K Police K Vijay Kumar told the daily.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
