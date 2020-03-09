Culling of Birds Begins to Contain Avian Influenza in Kerala

Meanwhile, the Corporation health officials seized pet birds from a street-side vendor in Thondayad as part of the district administration's initiative in checking the spread of the disease.

According to Corporation sources, the trader had some dead birds also. To prevent Avian Influenza from spreading, the district collector had on Saturday issued instructions to close all chicken farms, chicken and egg stalls and pet and ornamental bird shops within 10 km of the epicentre farms at Vengeri and West Kodiyathooor.

The collector Sambasiva Rao had also cautioned of stringent action against defaulters under Kerala Municipality Act.