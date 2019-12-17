CRPF DIG’s Death in J&K: Official Inquiry Begins Into SOP Breach

Amid reports that the officers of the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on training or leave were hurriedly recalled and directed to return from Delhi and Jammu to Srinagar while ignoring precarious conditions on the highway last week, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the death of a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and his driver.

DIG Operations Srinagar (North) Shailender Vikram Singh got killed on the spot along with constable-driver Navin while his security officer, assistant sub-inspector Sareer Ahmad Khan, sustained critical injuries when their Scorpio was crushed under a landslide near Samadhi Morh, 163.25 km from Jammu in Ramban district, while travelling on the risky highway from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday, 15 December.