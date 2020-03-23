Crowds Ignored PM’s Request By Congregating on ‘Janata Curfew’ Day

Among many clips shared on social media, one was from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, where a police officer can be seen on road with the district magistrate and crowd, clanging plates and ringing bells to show gratitude to essential service providers such as healthcare workers, police personnel, media people, home delivery agents, etc.

This comes at a time when the entire country is being advised to self-quarantine.

As the questions were raised on social media, Pilibhit Police issued a clarification on social media.