Crowds Ignored PM’s Request By Congregating on ‘Janata Curfew’ Day
As India observed self-imposed curfew or "Janata Curfew" – a name floated by Prime Minister Modi on Sunday, 22 March – videos emerged on social media showcasing people congregating in large numbers at a few places across the country, defeating the very purpose of the PM's plan for social distancing.
Police Officer, District Magistrate Lead Crowd in UP's Pilibhit
Among many clips shared on social media, one was from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, where a police officer can be seen on road with the district magistrate and crowd, clanging plates and ringing bells to show gratitude to essential service providers such as healthcare workers, police personnel, media people, home delivery agents, etc.
This comes at a time when the entire country is being advised to self-quarantine.
As the questions were raised on social media, Pilibhit Police issued a clarification on social media.
The tweet said, "District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police were not trying to defy curfew. Since some people were stepping out of their homes, they had to be told to go back. It was not reasonable to use force. One-sided reports were doing rounds."
Meanwhile, on Monday, PM tweeted saying, "Some people are not taking lockdown seriously."
He requested the state governments to ensure that people comply with lockdown rules.
Gujrat Files FIRs Against People Flouting Self-Isolation
In Ahmedabad, police filed an FIR against two people on Sunday for flouting their home quarantine and attending a birthday party, Indian Express reported. The duo had recently returned from Muscat and were asked to remain in their homes.
"We have booked them under IPC sections 188 and 270 for disobedience and malignant act likely to spread infection of a disease, along with section of the Epidemic Disease Act,” said a senior police officer at Maninagar police station.
As per the report, a total of 10 FIRs have been filed in the state so far against people who have flouted their quarantine advisories.