Crisis Looms Over Small Businesses Amid Lockdown: What Lies Ahead?

According to a survey done by LocalCircle, of 29,000 small startups and SMEs, around 70 percent suggested a few measures that the government can take. About 31 percent said the government should reimburse 50 percent salaries of startup employees for 1 month. Among other suggestions were a one-time grant of Rs 20 lakh and a two-year interest free loan of up to Rs 1 crore for SMEs.

However, a few of those who spoke to The Quint are of the opinion that the migrant workers, the poor and the healthcare system need government's full attention in this testing time. The jury is divided.

As of 15 April, India has not announced a relief or aid for them.