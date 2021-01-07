‘Cow Science’ Exam Syllabus Links Beef Consumption to ‘Bad Karma’

Days after the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog – a government body which oversees cow welfare – declared conducting a cow science exam on 25 February, they have now listed a host of topics and syllabus which this nationwide exam aims to cover.

These include treatment of diseases like eczema, arthritis and leprosy using cow products, link between cow slaughter and earthquakes, and the superiority of native cows over exotic ones with the former being ‘more emotive’ than the latter.