‘Cow Protection Ideologues Destroying Livelihoods’: Vet Scientist

Cattle ownership as a percentage of total livestock ownership in India has declined from 37% in 2007 to 35% in 2019, while ownership of buffaloes, sheep and goats has increased, according to the 2019 Livestock Census published by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

One significant trend that emerges from the census is that the population of total indigenous/nondescript cattle has declined by 6% from 151.17 million in 2012 to 142.11 million in 2019; this decline was even higher at about 9% during the 2007-12 census period. The population of male animals in this category has declined from 61.95 million in 2012 to 43.94 million in 2019, while female animals’ numbers have increased by 10% from 89.22 million in 2012 to 98.17 million in 2019.