COVID+ Report Not Mandatory for Treatment at Hospitals: Govt to SC

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Centre has submitted that all central and state government hospitals treating COVID-19 patients have been directed to ensure that no person is refused admission over lack of a valid identity card that doesn’t belong to the city where the hospital is located, or a positive COVID-19 test report.

Submitted on the night of Sunday, 10 May, the Centre’s affidavit pertains to a suo motu case by the apex court for ensuring essential supplies and services during the health emergency.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has conveyed to all state governments regarding the policy of setting up three-tier health infrastructure for appropriate management of suspect and confirmed COVID-19 cases, the affidavit states.

It also added that as the vaccination of the entire country is not possible in one stretch due to no ‘detailed planning time,’ inoculating the vulnerable groups will be of prime importance, it said.