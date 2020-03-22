COVID-19: Woman, Son Test Positive in Greater Noida; Total Cases 8

"The 31-year-old man in Alpha 1 had returned from Dubai. He was tested on 18 March and the results came on Saturday evening, which turned out to be positive. He has been admitted to GIMS," Bhargava said.

The Supertech Capetown resident, who tested positive, had returned from Europe, he added.

Earlier, four Noida residents from sectors 41, 74, 78, 100 and one Delhi-based man had tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the officials said.

People can use helpline numbers 807662361, 6396776904 (health department) and 0120-2569901 (administration) round-the-clock to get their queries related to COVID-19 answered, they added.

Uttar Pradesh had so far reported 25 coronavirus cases, including one foreigner, while across India, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 360 as of Sunday evening, the Union Health Ministry said.