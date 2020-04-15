COVID-19: Vistara Announces Leave Without Pay For Senior Employees
Vistara CEO Leslie Thng on Wednesday, 15 April announced that senior employees will be going on compulsory leave without pay for up to three days between 15 April and 30 April as a measure to further conserve the airline's cash flow amid the lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat.
On 27 March, the airline had also introduced compulsory leave without pay for up to three days between 1 April and 14 April for the same set of senior employees.
“With the announcement by the government of India on extending the lockdown, we continue to suspend all our domestic and international operations till 3rd May 2020 and this further impacted significantly on our cash flow with no revenue being generated over an extended period of time," Thng said in an email to employees, which has been accessed by PTI.