COVID-19: Vistara Announces Leave Without Pay For Senior Employees

Vistara CEO Leslie Thng on Wednesday, 15 April announced that senior employees will be going on compulsory leave without pay for up to three days between 15 April and 30 April as a measure to further conserve the airline's cash flow amid the lockdown to combat the coronavirus threat.

On 27 March, the airline had also introduced compulsory leave without pay for up to three days between 1 April and 14 April for the same set of senior employees.