COVID-19 Vaccines May Get Licence In a Few Weeks: Health Ministry

In a press conference on Tuesday, 8 December, the Health Ministry announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with “all vaccine manufactures and scientists” and currently, “there are six vaccine candidates in clinical trial stage in India”, quoted news agency ANI.

“Three COVID-19 vaccine candidates under active consideration of the drug regulator. There is hope that early licencure is possible in respect of all of them or any one of them,” said Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, quoted ANI.

“Some of the vaccine candidates may get licenced in the next few weeks”, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry as quoted by ANI.