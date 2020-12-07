Bharat Biotech Seeks Emergency Use Approval For Covaxin: Report

Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical firm, has sought approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use of its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate – Covaxin, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

The vaccine is being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is claimed to be at least 60 percent effective. Bharat Biotech had started the phase 3 trials earlier in November with 26,000 volunteers across 22 sites in India, making it the largest COVID-19 clinical trial in the country.