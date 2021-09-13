Are Delhi Govt Hospitals Ready for COVID 3rd Wave? The Quint's Ground Report

The COVID-19 third wave in India is inevitable, say health experts. But are our hospitals prepared for a COVID third wave? Especially if it is as horrifying as the second wave that cost thousands of lives due to lack of oxygen and our healthcare infrastructure's inability to cope?

The Quint visited some key Delhi government hospitals for a reality check on their preparedness in the event of a COVID-19 third wave.

Our focus was on whether the Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen plants promised by the Centre and State had been installed at these hospitals. As we know, during the deadly second wave, Delhi depended on the Central Government for oxygen supply and saw acute shortages. But with the help of in-house PSA oxygen plants, the intention was for Delhi's hospitals to be able to generate their own oxygen.

We found that most Delhi government hospitals have installed or are in the process of installing PSA oxygen plants. But we also found that these plants would fall short in capacity in a crisis. Hence, the dependency on Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) would continue.

The biggest problem with LMO is transportation from source to the hospitals that need them. Unavailability of oxygen and gaps in transportation often led to loss of lives during the second wave.