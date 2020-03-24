COVID-19: Suspension of Railway Services Extended Till 14 April
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day lockdown across the country, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said that its suspension of all passenger services will continue till 14 April.
However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country, officials said.
The railways on Sunday had announced suspension of all its passenger services from 22 March midnight to 31 March and said only goods trains will run during the said period amid concerns that coronavirus-infected passengers were spreading the virus further.
IRCTC Trims Services; Rail Museums and Parks to Be Shut
The suspensions also included all suburban train services. Meanwhile, the railways said that passengers could claim a full refund for all trains cancelled in this period till 21 June.
The Railway Board has issued instructions to all its production units to access feasibility of manufacturing items like simple hospital beds (without mattress), medical trolleys for hospitals, quarantine facilities, and IV stands to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The railways has also ordered closure of all rail museums, heritage galleries and heritage parks up to 15 April as a preventive measure to control the spread of the coronavirus.
According to Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 519 on Tuesday.
