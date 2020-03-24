COVID-19: Suspension of Railway Services Extended Till 14 April

The Railway Board has issued instructions to all its production units to access feasibility of manufacturing items like simple hospital beds (without mattress), medical trolleys for hospitals, quarantine facilities, and IV stands to contribute to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The railways has also ordered closure of all rail museums, heritage galleries and heritage parks up to 15 April as a preventive measure to control the spread of the coronavirus.

According to Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 519 on Tuesday.