‘Stop the Rumour’: Airline Staff Alleges Harassment Over COVID-19

Amid the breakout of coronavirus that has infected almost 500 people and led to 10 deaths in India, airline staff and officials in India have alleged harassment by neighbours and people in their apartment complex.

In a video that surfaced recently, a staff member of a leading airline appealed to the people to stop spreading rumours and instead educate themselves and others about COVID-19.

The airline staff in the video alleged that people in her housing society have harassed her for ‘spreading coronavirus’.