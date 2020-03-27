‘Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein’: Rajasthan Doctors Sing to Boost Spirits
Amid the COVID-19 crisis in India, a video has surfaced of a bunch of health care workers in Bhilwara, Rajasthan singing together. In the 57-second long, we can see them humming the popular song “Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein, Kal Ki Baat Puraani” from the 1960 film Hum Hindustani. One of the doctors was leading the group.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot praised them in a series of tweets and said, “#Bhilwara is so very inspiring! This is the undaunting spirit of people of #Rajasthan, of India. Our doctors, paramedics & nurses are treating patients with so much courage ignoring the risk to their own lives.”
On Thursday, India recorded 88 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in an attempt to curb its spread.
Rajasthan’s Bhilwara has now become a hotbed for the virus, with 19 cases out of which 15 are medical practitioners. A 73-year-old man from Bhilwara, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in a coma due to kidney failure died on Thursday, 26 March, while five more persons tested positive for the COVID-19 taking the total number of infected patients in the state to 43. Jaipur reported nine cases, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur five.
