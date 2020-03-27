‘Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein’: Rajasthan Doctors Sing to Boost Spirits

On Thursday, India recorded 88 new cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown, in an attempt to curb its spread.

Rajasthan’s Bhilwara has now become a hotbed for the virus, with 19 cases out of which 15 are medical practitioners. A 73-year-old man from Bhilwara, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in a coma due to kidney failure died on Thursday, 26 March, while five more persons tested positive for the COVID-19 taking the total number of infected patients in the state to 43. Jaipur reported nine cases, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur five.