COVID-19 Patients at Hyd Hospital Assault Docs After Loosing Kin

“I strongly condemn the attack on doctors in Gandhi Hospital. In any case, we cannot forgive such actions. Doctors and medical personnel are risking their lives to save the lives of the people. We provide protection to every doctor,” he said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack on duty doctor, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy said strong action would be taken against the culprits immediately. "Any one indulging in such acts of Vandalism will not be spared under any circumstances," he said in a statement.