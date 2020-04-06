COVID-19: Tripura, Mizoram to Release 900 Prisoners on Bail
Following the Supreme Court's order, the governments of Tripura and Mizoram have started the process to release over 900 prisoners on interim bail or PR Bond to control the spread of coronavirus inside the jails, reported news agency IANS.
“A high powered committee headed by Gauhati High Court Judge Michael Zothankhuma granted remission to 48 selected prisoners from the central and district jails since they are nearing the completion of their terms of imprisonment,” according to an official release of the Mizoram government.
The committee has also asked each district Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to escort the prisoners to make sure that they safely reach their respective homes.
Meanwhile in Agartala, the Inspector General of Prison of Tripura Jaideep Nayek also requested to release 557 prisoners on interim bail.
"The issue of the 557 prisoners' release on interim bail was examined by a high powered committee headed by Tripura High Court judge Subhashish Talapatra. The interim bail period would be at least 60 days," an official of Tripura's Legal Service Authority said.
Different state governments in the northeastern region are taking several steps to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in prisons, keeping in mind the order of the apex court.
(With inputs from IANS)
