COVID-19: Tripura, Mizoram to Release 900 Prisoners on Bail

Following the Supreme Court's order, the governments of Tripura and Mizoram have started the process to release over 900 prisoners on interim bail or PR Bond to control the spread of coronavirus inside the jails, reported news agency IANS.

“A high powered committee headed by Gauhati High Court Judge Michael Zothankhuma granted remission to 48 selected prisoners from the central and district jails since they are nearing the completion of their terms of imprisonment,” according to an official release of the Mizoram government.