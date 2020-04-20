COVID Outreach Services Hit in States With Worst Health Indicators

Six of the eight most socioeconomically backward Indian states – together called the empowered action group – which have among the highest infant and maternal mortality rates have discontinued health outreach services during the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, multiple government and media reports show.

Immunisation, antenatal checks (ANCs) and nutrition drives have been halted in all these states except Odisha, which continues apace, and Uttarakhand, which has kept its immunisation services open.

Odisha is using three types of frontline health workers - auxiliary nursing midwives (ANMs), accredited social health activists (ASHAs) and poshan sakhis (nutrition guides who are cadre of the state rural livelihoods mission under the ministry of rural development) – to ensure home delivery of health services and rations. Having reported few COVID-19 cases, Odisha is also utilising its frontline health workers to monitor potential outbreaks.