COVID-19: Mohalla Clinic Doc Tests Positive, Visitors Quarantined
A doctor at a Mohalla clinic in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a government notification on Tuesday, 24 March.
It is yet unclear how the doctor contracted the disease.
A mohalla clinic is a primary health centre with one doctor and at least two pharmacists providing check-ups and medicines for free, providing critical relief for economically weaker sections of society.
The Delhi government has opened around 450 such mohalla clinics across the capital since 2015.
Five new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi, pushing the number of total cases to 35, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday, 25 March.
His government is also issuing e-passes for people associated with essential services to commute during the lockdown.
Milk sellers, vegetable vendors, grocers, etc can call helpline 1031 to get the passes on their mobile phones, Kejriwal said during a digital press conference.
Amid reports of medical staffers being harassed by landlords to vacate the premises, Kejriwal requested the house owners to not misbehave with the professionals out to fight and contain the virus.
The harassment of medical staff cannot be tolerated, he said, warning that strict action will be taken against the landlords.
(With inputs from PTI)
