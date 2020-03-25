MHA Asks States to Check Rumours About Food, Commodities Shortage

In the wake of the 21-day lockdown, the Union Home Ministry, on Wednesday, 25 March, asked state governments to check the spread of rumours about the shortage of food and other essential commodities.

In a communication to chief secretaries and DGPs of all states, the ministry asked them to take action to allay apprehensions and maintain peace and tranquillity, and inform people about the availability of food, medicine, and other essential commodities.

The ministry said that in the wake of the orders issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 (for lockdown), there were possibilities of rumour-mongering, including those about shortage of food and other essential services and commodities.

Catch the live updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.