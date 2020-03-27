COVID-19 Lockdown Will Devastate the Poor & Weak: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 27 March, called for a “more nuanced and compassionate approach” to deal with the coronavirus crisis, saying that the lockdown will devastate the county’s poor and weak.
He posted a video on Twitter of some children who have not eaten for days due to a nationwide lockdown, and said it is still not late to deal with the crisis.
“The lockdown will devastate our poor and weak. It will deliver a heavy blow to the India we love. India isn’t black and white. Our decisions have to be carefully thought through. A more nuanced and compassionate approach is required to deal with this crisis. It’s still not too late”, he tweeted.
Some time back, Rahul Gandhi demanded immediate financial support through direct cash transfers to the poor and daily wagers, noting that delaying this will cause widespread devastation and chaos.
He also urged the government to act swiftly in announcing tax breaks and financial support to industries which are struggling to prevent massive job losses during the coronavirus crisis.
“India is fighting a war against the coronavirus. The question is how can we minimise casualties in this war? I believe our strategy should have 2 components - Tackling COVID-19 and isolate the virus and block its escape routes. Massively expand testing to identify and treat those who are infected,” he said on Twitter.
(With inputs from PTI.)
