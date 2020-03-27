COVID-19 Lockdown Will Devastate the Poor & Weak: Rahul Gandhi

“The lockdown will devastate our poor and weak. It will deliver a heavy blow to the India we love. India isn’t black and white. Our decisions have to be carefully thought through. A more nuanced and compassionate approach is required to deal with this crisis. It’s still not too late”, he tweeted.

Some time back, Rahul Gandhi demanded immediate financial support through direct cash transfers to the poor and daily wagers, noting that delaying this will cause widespread devastation and chaos.

He also urged the government to act swiftly in announcing tax breaks and financial support to industries which are struggling to prevent massive job losses during the coronavirus crisis.