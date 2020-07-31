COVID Lockdown: 9 Die After Consuming Sanitizer in Andhra Pradesh

Another 28-year-old man, who had consumed country-made liquor mixed with sanitizer, also fell unconscious at his home. He died while being shifted to the hospital.

Six others were rushed to the hospital in the early hours of Friday and they all succumbed. Police are trying to find out if more people were brought to the hospital with similar complaints.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal ordered a probe into the incident. He said sanitizers were seized from shops in the area and sent for chemical analysis.