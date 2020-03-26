Delhi Metro to Stay Closed Till 14 April Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
In the wake of the nationwide lockdown to curb the coronavirus, the Delhi Metro Railways Corporation ( DMRC) has extended the suspension of their services till 14 April.
DMRC, on Thursday, 26 March, tweeted, “It is hereby informed that, in light of the lockdown issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed till 14 April 2020.”
The number of COVID–19 positive cases in Delhi touched 36, the government said. Out of the 36, 10 patients are those who came in touch with individuals carrying the virus from abroad, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
Among other services which are remain to be closed are:
- All rail, air, roadways transport services will remain suspended during this period.
- All restaurants and dine-in would remain shut. The MHA said that all hospitality services would remain suspended.
- All educational, training research, coaching institutions will remain closed.
- All commercial and private establishments will be shut. All factories and manufacturing activities will be shut as well.
- All places of worship will be shut down. No religious congregations will be permitted.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Delhi government stated that all shops supplying essential goods will stay open 24x7. He also added, “Food home delivery services have been allowed, the delivery persons can show their ID cards that will be sufficient. Mohalla clinics will continue to function but with all precautions.”