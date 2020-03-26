Essential Supply Stores, Mohalla Clinics to Stay Open: Delhi Govt

This comes after a doctor from Mohalla clinic had tested positive. “His wife and children too were tested positive, but it's a rumor that Mohalla clinics will be closed. They shall remain open and we will take proper care and ensure safety,” said Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal added that a total of 36 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far.

