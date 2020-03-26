Essential Supply Stores, Mohalla Clinics to Stay Open: Delhi Govt
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor briefed the media after their second meeting within two days. They assured that all shops selling essential services will be allowed to operate, and thanked people for their cooperation.
This comes after a doctor from Mohalla clinic had tested positive. “His wife and children too were tested positive, but it's a rumor that Mohalla clinics will be closed. They shall remain open and we will take proper care and ensure safety,” said Kejriwal.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal added that a total of 36 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi so far.
Click here for live updates on COVID-19. Also visit Quint Fit for comprehensive coverage on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
He added, “We will continue to conduct tests on doctors, paramedical staff who are engaged in treating COVID-19 patients.”
“Online service providers/e-retailers delivering essential services & goods to be allowed. All essential services shops can remain open 24 hours so that there is no rush of people,” said Baijal.
He further continued, “we will allow shops selling essential items to operate 24X7 so that there is no rush of people.”
He stated that SDMs, ACPs have been directed to ensure that shops of essential items are open.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday ensured supplies of all essential commodities and told people “not to panic-buy”
PM Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown starting 25 March at midnight for 21 days to curb the spread of COVID-19
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)