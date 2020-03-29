With Over 80 Cases, Kerala’s Kasaragod Becomes Hotbed of COVID-19

Over the last few weeks, Kerala has witnessed a steady rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the state. The state’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister KK Shailaja and the administration had been credited with acting swiftly by testing more people, early contact-tracing of patients and mass quarantining of suspected cases.

But ever since 17 March, a lone northern district has caused much worry as it has stealthily risen to become the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak in Kerala.