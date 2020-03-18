COVID-19: Everything to Know As K’taka to Stay Shut Till 31 March

Speaking at Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, 18 March, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that social distancing was the real key to containing the spread of COVID-19.

The total positive cases rose to 14 in the state on Wednesday. Karnataka recorded the first national fatality of a COVID-19 patient as a 76-year-old died in Kalburgi. Following the death, the doctor who treated him as well as the patient’s daughter have tested positive.

Here is everything you need to know: