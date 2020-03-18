COVID-19: Everything to Know As K’taka to Stay Shut Till 31 March
Speaking at Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, 18 March, medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that social distancing was the real key to containing the spread of COVID-19.
The total positive cases rose to 14 in the state on Wednesday. Karnataka recorded the first national fatality of a COVID-19 patient as a 76-year-old died in Kalburgi. Following the death, the doctor who treated him as well as the patient’s daughter have tested positive.
Here is everything you need to know:
Latest Government Announcements
- The government announced the extension of the partial shutdown in place from 14 March till the end of the month.
- Chief Minister Yediyurappa announced a sum of Rs 200 crore to fight the pandemic.
- Yediyurappa also announced the setting up of a special task force comprising the Medical Education Minister, Health Minister and deputy CM Ashwath Narayan CN that would meet daily to review the progress.
- While schools, night clubs, malls, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools, gyms etc will remain closed, the CM also announced that special measures would be taken to restrict entry to public buildings like the Vidhan Soudha, and BBMP headquarters.
- All overseas visitors to the state will have to be under mandatory quarantine for 14 days and they will be stamped on their hands with a seal.
Public Transport
- All modes of public transport including bus services and Metro to remain functional.
- Adequate and stringent measures have been imposed to sanitise seats, handles and poles multiple times a day.
- KSRTC, inter-state bus service is also functional, with regular cleaning and disinfection.
Schools & Colleges
- All schools and colleges to remain closed.
- Examinations for students of Classes 7-9 deferred till 31 March.
- At present, only exams for II PU (Class 12) and SSLC (Class 10) are taking place.
Screenings, Quarantine and Test Details
- As of Tuesday, a total of 943 people were tested, of which 766 tested negative
- As of Tuesday, 1,17,306 passengers had been screened in Karnataka at international airports and sea ports.
- 58 people in isolation in designated hospitals.
- 2,146 people in home quarantine
- 104 is the toll-free health helpline number
- State has five COVID-19 testing centres: two labs in Bengaluru, other three labs in Mysuru, Hassan and Shivamogga.
- Two sample collection centres in Ballari and Kalburgi
Other Advisories
- Restaurants have been advised to switch off their ACs to contain the spread of the virus and ensure at least 1 metre distance between two chairs.
- All non-essential medical services advised to be closed like dental services
- IT companies with 20 lakh employees asked to work from home.
- City corporation has advised residents’ groups to avoid large gatherings and clean common areas
- Paying guest accommodation dwellers advised to return home or avoid overcrowding small spaces and to ensure periodic cleaning.
