COVID-19 Impact: Economy Will Contract 4.5% in 2020, Says Govt

Economic slowdown in the country has also led to a shortfall in revenue collection during the first two months of the fiscal year 2020-21. In May, fiscal deficit stood at Rs 4.7 lakh crore but revenue receipts registered a negative growth of 68.9 percent as per the report.

In addition, the net tax receipts for 2019-20 was reportedly 9.9 percent lower than expected.

The government has further said, "The commitment of the government towards both structural reforms and supportive social welfare measures will help build on these ‘green shoots’. The resolve for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ will be strengthened with the collective effort of all stakeholders and contribute to rebuilding a strong vibrant Indian economy."

(With inputs from NDTV)