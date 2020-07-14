COVID-19 Good News: Local Cafe in U’Khand Offer Refuge to Family

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Uttarakhand and the nationwide lockdown, a mother and her three-year-old daughter from Pune found themselves stuck in the state. With hotels shutting down, they found refuge in recently opened local business in the state.

Chidiya Cafe, a newly opened cafe and homestay in Shigally Hills near Dehradun, run by two partners, opened their doors to the mother and daughter and allowed them to stay for the entire duration of the nationwide lockdown for free, which was first imposed on 24 March.

“It was our natural instinct to let them stay with us at Chidiya Cafe. They were alone in the city and the least we could do was give them a safe space,” said Meenakshi Negi, co-founder of Chidiya Cafe.