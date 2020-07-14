COVID-19 Good News: Local Cafe in U’Khand Offer Refuge to Family
The local cafe allowed the mother and daughter to stay for the entire duration of the nationwide lockdown for free.
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Uttarakhand and the nationwide lockdown, a mother and her three-year-old daughter from Pune found themselves stuck in the state. With hotels shutting down, they found refuge in recently opened local business in the state.
Chidiya Cafe, a newly opened cafe and homestay in Shigally Hills near Dehradun, run by two partners, opened their doors to the mother and daughter and allowed them to stay for the entire duration of the nationwide lockdown for free, which was first imposed on 24 March.
“It was our natural instinct to let them stay with us at Chidiya Cafe. They were alone in the city and the least we could do was give them a safe space,” said Meenakshi Negi, co-founder of Chidiya Cafe.
“It only gave us some of the most precious moments; we saw three-year-old Julley and our little pup Azad play and grow together. That’s why we always put people above business.”Meenakshi Negi, co-founder of Chidiya Cafe.
The cafe recently also posted a video on their Instagram account, documenting the story.
“While setting up our experience hub, never had we imagined that our commitment will be put to task within the first quarter of our launch. Our happiness grew multi-fold seeing a three-year-old run around freely and a comforted mother; and hence we always would strive to create many such memories,” said Mitika Malhotra, co-founder, Chidiya Cafe.
The Centre on 29 June, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 2’, which have to be implemented till 31 July. The new guidelines lift the restrictions on inter-state travel and allow the operation of domestic flights. Given the change in guidelines, the mother and daughter will be returning to Pune.
