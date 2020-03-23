COVID-19: Domestic Passenger Flights To Be Suspended from 25 March
No domestic commercial passenger flight would be allowed to operate in the country from 25 March onward, the Union Civil Aviation Ministry said in a statement on Monday, 23 March, in order to restrict travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.
India has already banned international flights for a week from Sunday.
"Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destinations before 23.59 hours on 24 March 2020," the spokesperson added.
However, the spokesperson clarified that the restrictions would not apply to cargo flights.
Earlier during the day, aviation regulator DGCA had clarified on Twitter that all cargo flights – domestic and international – can operate as usual.
