Total 17,265 COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll at 543: Health Ministry

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total 17,615 individuals have been found positive so far in the country. A total of 4,01,586 samples have been tested as on April 19, the apex health research body said.

As the number of coronavirus infections in the country crossed 17,000 with a single highest day increase of 1,712 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said rather than playing catch-up, India must be ahead of the curve in the post-COVID world.

Meanwhile, a high-level task force has been set up to work on frontiers of science related to vaccines and drug testing to fight coronavirus, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)