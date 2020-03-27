COVID-19: With 17 Positives in a Day, Case Total in Maha at 147

Twelve more people, who were contacts of earlier cases, tested positive for Coronavirus in Maharashtra’s Sangli on Friday, 27 March, taking the totalnumber of positive cases in the state to 147, PRO, Maharashtra Health Department said.

This comes after five persons tested positive in Vidarbha region- four in Nagpur city and another in Gondia district, earlier on Friday. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in Nagpur city has gone up to nine.

On Thursday, a 43-year-old man with travel history to Delhi had tested positive for the infection in Nagpur. He has been admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH).