Maharashtra Govt Withdraws Lockdown Relaxations for Mumbai, Pune
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, 21 April, withdrew its lockdown relaxation norms for Mumbai and Pune regions, both coronavirus hotspots, and revised its last week's guidelines prohibiting door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state.
The curb on doorstep delivery of newspapers and magazines will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune city in view of the spread of coronavirus in these regions, the government said.
Lockdown relaxation norms for Mumbai and Pune regions were withdrawn in view of a large number of people found commuting on 20 April, it said.
In its 18 April notification, the government had prohibited door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines across the state even while saying that the print media is exempted from lockdown norms from 20 April.
The move had invited criticism from print media houses and also the opposition BJP.
Wherever door-to-door delivery of newspapers or magazines is done, it shall be with knowledge of the receiver.
Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.
Personnel engaged in delivery shall wear masks, use hand sanitizer and follow social distancing norms, the government said in an order.
However, given the extent of COVID-19 spread in the MMR and Pune Municipal Corporation areas, door-to-door delivery of newspapers or magazines is prohibited in these localities and also all containment zones, it said.
The MMR comprises Mumbai and parts of its adjoining districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.
In its Tuesday order, the government said other lockdown relaxations, meant for select activities, will not be applicable in the MMR and the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR).
The government said the decision has been taken in view of a large number of people found commuting because of certain relaxations which came into force on 20 April.
Due to imminent threat of the spread of the pandemic, the orders issued on 17 April, notifying relaxations, shall not apply in the MMR and the PMR, it said.
Guidelines Pertaining to Relaxations to be Applicable in Other Parts of Maharashtra
However, guidelines pertaining to lockdown relaxations will be applicable in other parts of the state, the order said.
Similarly, outside the MMR and the PMR, vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permission and only delivery of essential commodities, food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment by them will be permitted, it said.
The earlier decision to keep confectioneries, snacks and sweet shops open in the state stands cancelled now, the government said.
On 17 April, the government had decided to allow select activities in non-containment zones.
In Mumbai, all urgent pre-monsoon-related works were allowed earlier, but now that stands cancelled.
Mumbai and Pune account for a bulk of the more than 4,600 coronavirus cases recorded in Maharashtra up to 20 April. Mumbai alone accounted for 3,032 patients and Pune 594.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)