Maharashtra Govt Withdraws Lockdown Relaxations for Mumbai, Pune

The curb on doorstep delivery of newspapers and magazines will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune city in view of the spread of coronavirus in these regions, the government said.

Lockdown relaxation norms for Mumbai and Pune regions were withdrawn in view of a large number of people found commuting on 20 April, it said.

In its 18 April notification, the government had prohibited door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines across the state even while saying that the print media is exempted from lockdown norms from 20 April.

The move had invited criticism from print media houses and also the opposition BJP.

Wherever door-to-door delivery of newspapers or magazines is done, it shall be with knowledge of the receiver.