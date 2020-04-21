COVID-19: India’s Tally Rises to 18,601, Death Toll at 590

The total number of positive cases in India as of Tuesday, 21 April stood at 18,601, with the number of deaths standing at 590.

Out of these, 14,759 are active cases, with 3,251 patients being cured/discharged and one is a migrated patient.

The doubling rate for coronavirus, which was 3.4 days before lockdown, is now 7.5 days, a Health Ministry official said in its daily briefing.