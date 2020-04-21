COVID-19: India’s Tally Rises to 18,601, Death Toll at 590

The total number of positive cases in India as of Tuesday, 21 April stood at 18,601, with the number of deaths standing at 590.
Out of these, 14,759 are active cases, with 3,251 patients being cured/discharged and one is a migrated patient.
The doubling rate for coronavirus, which was 3.4 days before lockdown, is now 7.5 days, a Health Ministry official said in its daily briefing.
- US President Donald Trump said he will sign an order to ‘temporarily suspend immigration’ in the wake of the pandemic
- US oil prices rebounded back above zero on Tuesday, a day after futures ended in negative territory for the first time
- Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said on Monday that India’s recovery rate stands at 14.75%
- Maharashtra recorded 466 coronavirus positive cases on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 4,666
5 More Test COVID-19 Positive in Odisha; Total Cases Rise to 79
Five more persons tested positive for novel coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases to 79 in the state, a health department official told PTI.
All the fresh cases have been reported from Balasore district neighbouring West Bengal, he said.
BrahMos Aerospace Helps Jabalpur With PPE Kits, N-95 Masks
BrahMos Aerospace, the Indo- Russian joint venture known the world over for making missiles, has given 500 PPE kits and 2,500 N-95 masks to the Jabalpur district administration in Madhya Pradesh to help in the fight against coronavirus.
“The countrys prestigious BrahMos Aerospace has given 500 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, 2,500 N-95 masks and 30 thermal scanners to the Jabalpur district administration,” company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra said.
80-Year-Old Dies from COVID-19; Death Toll Rises to 17
An 80-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, taking the death toll in the state to 17, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday.
The elderly person was suffering from Parkinson's disease for the last three years and died at a hospital on Monday, the minister said in a tweet.