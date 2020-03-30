COVID-19 Lockdown: 500 Nepalese Labourers Stranded in Uttarakhand

The Nepal government extended the ban on entry of people from across the borders for another 10 days from Monday, 30 March, as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The ban was initially to be in force from 23 to 29 March.

The stranded Nepalese workers have been kept temporarily in the shed of a cremation ground in Dharchula, with the district administration providing for food, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) SK Shukla said, adding that if they continue to gather like this, the situation may become difficult.