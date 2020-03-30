COVID-19: 23 Fresh Cases in Delhi in a Day, Total Rises to 72

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 72 on Sunday, 29 March, after 23 fresh cases were reported in a day, the Health Department said. Till Saturday night, the number of cases of the COVID-19 pandemic stood at 49, including two deaths.
Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods, without distinction between essential and non-essential, during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.
As per Health Ministry data, there are a total of 1,024 cases across the country, with the death toll at 27.
- The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a petition seeking relief for migrant workers affected by the lockdown
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has “appealed to the large number of people, who are returning from cities they work in, to stay wherever they are”
- ICMR on Sunday said around 35,000 tests have been conducted, with 113 labs functioning and 47 private labs given permission to test
- PM Modi apologised for “taking harsh steps that caused inconvenience to common man” in his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ under lockdown
RML Staff Sent to Quarantine After Being Exposed to COVID-19 Patient
Around six doctors and four nurses from RML Hospital Delhi have been sent to quarantine after they were exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient, reported ANI.
US Reports 518 New COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours
The US recorded 518 new novel coronavirus-linked deaths in the span of 24 hours, according to data published Sunday by Johns Hopkins University.
The record toll, higher than the previous day's increase of 453, brings the country's total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 2,409.
The number of cases shot up 21,333 in one day, the data showed.