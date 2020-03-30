COVID-19: 23 Fresh Cases in Delhi in a Day, Total Rises to 72

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 72 on Sunday, 29 March, after 23 fresh cases were reported in a day, the Health Department said. Till Saturday night, the number of cases of the COVID-19 pandemic stood at 49, including two deaths.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Sunday asked all states and Union territories to allow transportation of all goods, without distinction between essential and non-essential, during the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

As per Health Ministry data, there are a total of 1,024 cases across the country, with the death toll at 27.