The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 81,970 on Friday, 15 May. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 51,401 active cases across the country, while 2,649 people have died. As many as 27,919 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,967 new cases and 100 deaths have been recorded.Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be addressing another press conference at 4 pm on Friday to share further details about the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by PM Modi on Tuesday. Over the last two days, she has announced various relief measures aimed at MSMEs, migrant labourers and farmers, among others.FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the second tranche of the Centre's Rs 20 lakh crore economic package on Thursday, with the focus on migrants and rural economyMaharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike in cases on Thursday, with 1,602 new infections, taking the tally in the state to over 27,000The Delhi government has reportedly suggested to the Centre that buses, metro, autos and taxis be allowed to operate with strict social distancing norms after 17 MayThe US has recorded 1,754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 85,813, AFP reported on ThursdayThe World Bank has announced a $1 billion social protection package for India linked to Government of India programmes, ANI reported on Friday.Read the full story here. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be addressing another press conference at 4 pm on Friday to share further details about the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by PM Modi on Tuesday. Over the last two days, she has announced various relief measures aimed at MSMEs and migrant labourers, among others.The Railways Ministry said on Friday that 145 'shramik' trains carrying 2.10 lakh passengers were run on Thursday.The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 81,970 on Friday. According to the Health Ministry data, there are now 51,401 active cases across the country, while 2,649 people have died. As many as 27,919 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.In the last 24 hours, 3,967 new cases and 100 deaths have been recorded.The United States has recorded 1,754 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 85,813, AFP reported on Thursday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tracker. There are over 1.4 million cases across the country.