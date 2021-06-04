No Exams? Principals See Opportunity to Transform Education System

Many school and college principals, while speaking to The Quint, felt that the cancellation of exams was the need of the hour. Delhi’s Miranda House principal Dr Bijayalaxmi Nanda said that they were waiting for the Board to announce the assessment criteria.

“I heard the CBSE secretary said that they will implement the best criteria to determine merit. However, several issues will have to be sorted out, such as whether the Board will consider classes 9, 10, 11 and 12, or just classes 11 and 12 to look at the continuous assessment, or whether it will be percentage- or percentile-based,” she said.

Nanda said that the option of conducting exams after vaccinating students would not have been feasible, considering how the drive was going.

Ameeta Mulla Wattal, principal of Delhi’s Spingdales School, said only Class-12 should be looked at to implement different permutations and combinations for assessment.